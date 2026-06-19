KUWAIT - Kuwait advanced to 31st place among 70 countries in the 2026 World Competitiveness Ranking issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), climbing from the 36th place among 69 countries in 2025.

Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) said Thursday that Kuwait's overall score increased to 70.13/100 in 2026 from 68.69 in 2025, reflecting improved competitiveness at the international level.

Nazaha said the improvement was driven by positive performance across several pillars of the index, particularly economic performance and business efficiency, strengthening Kuwait's competitive standing globally.

The IMD World Competitiveness Ranking is a leading international benchmark that assesses economies' ability to provide a favorable environment for business and investment and to achieve sustainable growth. It also serves as a reference source for measuring corruption perceptions.

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