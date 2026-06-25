Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman’s participation in the 57th Algiers International Fair has led to the signing of several strategic agreements and memoranda of understanding between multiple Omani and Algerian companies.

Attended by His Excellency Ambassador Saif bin Nasser Al-Badai, Oman's Ambassador to Algeria, alongside officials from "Oman Exports," the signing ceremony targeted critical sectors including logistics, food and fisheries, building materials, manufacturing, and commercial products.

The initiative aligns with the economic diversification goals of Oman Vision 2040, which aims to boost non-oil exports and enhance the global competitiveness of the national economy.

A delegation of 20 Omani companies represented the Sultanate across a diverse range of vital industries, spanning from heavy sectors like iron, agriculture, fertilizers, and commercial vehicles to specialized consumer markets such as pharmaceuticals, perfumes, frankincense, and traditional handicrafts.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion utilized the exhibition as a high-level platform to establish new bilateral investment channels and expand the footprint of Omani products across African markets. By facilitating direct trade deals and business-to-business meetings, the event successfully allowed national enterprises to explore emerging foreign market trends and strengthen long-term trade exchange between the two nations.

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