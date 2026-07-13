ABIDJAN: African countries must act collectively to shape their own future in an increasingly multipolar world. This was the central message at the opening of the 2026 African Economic Conference (AEC) in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, hosted at the headquarters of the African Development Bank Group under the theme: “Strengthening Africa’s Geopolitical Agency and Trade Resilience in a Multipolar World.”

Jointly organised by the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), this year’s conference brings together leading economists, researchers, policymakers and experts from regional and international development institutions from 10 to 12 July.

Urging participants to move from analysis to action, African Development Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah stressed the need for a new narrative centred on African agency and influence.

“For decades, discussions about Africa have focused on dependency, vulnerability and adaptation. Today, we must focus on autonomy, resilience, competitiveness and influence. Africa’s geopolitical autonomy will be measured by its ability to negotiate from a position of strength, shape the rules of the game, translate its collective interests into collective action and ultimately influence outcomes,” he said.

Against a backdrop of mounting global challenges, speakers emphasized the urgent need to redefine international rules and arrangements to strengthen Africa’s strategic position, enhance its economic resilience and enable the continent to seize opportunities emerging from a rapidly changing global order.

Dr Ould Tah added that this vision is fully aligned with the strategic framework he has outlined through the Four Cardinal Points and the New African Financing Architecture for Development (NAFAD).

Over the course of the three-day event, participants are drawing on rigorous analysis and evidence-based research to identify practical solutions to Africa’s most pressing challenges. Key topics under discussion include strengthening the continent’s financial agency, developing domestic capital markets and addressing the impact of international tensions on African economies.