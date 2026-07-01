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Ghana's consumer inflation rose for the third month ​in a row inJune, to 5.3% year-on-year from 3.7% ​in May, the ​statistics service said on Wednesday.

Government statistician Alhassan Iddrisu said the increase was ⁠mostly driven by non-food prices for transport, housing, and education services.

Inflation remains far below the 13.7% recorded for ​the same ‌month last year, ⁠Iddrisu ⁠said. However, he added that price pressures had started ​to mount again.

The ‌gold-, oil- and cocoa-producing ⁠nation has been emerging from its most severe economic crisis in decades.

"The recent increase deserves close attention to safeguard the gains achieved," he told reporters.

The statistics service also said locally-produced items contributed more than 86% to the ‌inflation increase.

Ghana's central bank has an ⁠interest rate decision scheduled for ​later this month.

It paused an easing cycle in May due to ​concerns over inflation.

(Reporting ‌by Emmanuel Bruce and Christian ⁠Akorlie; Writing by Anait ​Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Winning)