Over the past decade, Dubai has successfully consolidated its position as one of Africa’s most important economic partners, supported by a long-term strategic vision that has strengthened trade and investment ties across the continent and reinforced the emirate’s role as a global gateway connecting Africa with international markets.

Economic indicators from Dubai Chamber of Commerce highlight the scale of transformation in relations between Dubai and Africa. Non-oil trade between the two sides increased by 325 percent between 2016 and 2025, reaching US$146 billion in 2025, reflecting rapid growth in trade volumes and expanding economic partnerships.

Dubai’s investments in Africa reached approximately US$77 billion during the same period, contributing to the creation of more than 70,000 jobs, underscoring the emirate’s growing role as a key driver of investment and economic development across the continent.

These achievements align with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033. Africa occupies a central position within the strategic economic corridors targeted by Dubai to strengthen its global presence and diversify its trade and investment partnerships.

In this context, Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, said that Africa represents one of the most important future growth markets for Dubai, noting that the chambers continue to strengthen engagement between business communities on both sides and open new avenues for cooperation and investment.

He explained that Dubai Chambers has recently expanded its trade missions to promising African markets, organising visits to Ghana, Ethiopia and South Africa with the participation of more than 20 Dubai-based companies to explore investment and commercial opportunities and build new partnerships that support business growth.

The continued increase in the number of African companies operating from Dubai reflects the success of these efforts. The number of African companies registered with Dubai Chambers has surpassed 30,000, representing annual growth of 14.3 percent and highlighting the emirate’s attractiveness as a global hub for business, trade and logistics services.

Africa accounted for 17.2 percent of Dubai’s total trade with the world in 2025, demonstrating the continent’s growing importance within the emirate’s economic strategy and the significant opportunities African markets offer to Emirati and international companies.

To further strengthen this direction, Dubai International Chamber continues to expand its network of overseas offices under the “Dubai Global” initiative, which currently comprises 39 representative offices worldwide and aims to reach 50 offices.

The African continent hosts seven representative offices covering eastern, western, southern and central Africa. These offices play a pivotal role in supporting companies and facilitating trade and investment flows between Dubai and African markets.

Dubai views Africa as a long-term strategic partner, not only from a trade and investment perspective but also through supporting economic development, creating jobs and enhancing cooperation across a range of vital sectors.

At the same time, the emirate provides African companies with a global platform from which to access regional and international markets, benefiting from Dubai’s advanced investment environment and world-class infrastructure.

As trade and investment indicators continue to achieve record growth, relations between Dubai and Africa are entering a new phase of economic integration, supported by a shared vision centred on sustainable partnerships and mutual growth, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global business hub and a key gateway for investment and trade opportunities across Africa.