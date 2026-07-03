The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) is still pursuing its water rationalisation mission in Sharjah by installing more than 750,000 water-saving devices in more than 45,000 homes across the emirate's cities and regions.

The first stop is Al Rahmaniya district, where SEWA is targeting 4,015. The installation completion is expected by the end of July.

According to Majid Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Corporate Support at SEWA, the authority has come up with a plan to promote environmental sustainability and resource rationalisation. It has also provided more than 12 specialised technical teams, equipment, tools and mechanisms necessary to get it done.

Rashid Al Marzouqi, Director of the Media and Communication Department at SEWA, revealed that the initiative include 8 requirements, including providing a database of the targeted homes, determining the budget, setting a specific timetable for implementation, distributing tasks to work teams consisting of specialised and qualified technicians, communicating with homeowners and obtaining approval for inspection and installation, technicians visiting homes and starting to install the parts according to the best specifications, conducting studies and surveys specific to the initiative to measure the rate of customer satisfaction, conducting the final evaluation of the initiative, determining the quantities that were provided, and preparing the final report for the initiative.

Al Marzouqi explained that 14,000 homes, and more than 210,664 water and electricity conservation devices and tools were installed. They were the targets of the initiative’s previous phases, including beneficiaries of the Sharjah Social Services Department and recipients of the Sharjah inflation allowance. The percentage of water rationalisation reached 62%, and lighting rationalisation reached 59%.