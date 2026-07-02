MUSCAT - Musandam Governorate - the geographically separated but strategically important Omani exclave overlooking the Strait of Hormuz - Is proposed to be interconnected with the country's Main Interconnected System (MIS) via a 141-km submarine cable, the longest of its kind in the Sultanate.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), the majority state-owned owner and operator of the Sultanate’s power transmission grid. When operational, tentatively by June 2030, the interconnection project will significantly enhance system security and reduce reliance on the governorate's isolated local generation, the operator said.

Highlighting the project in its newly published 5-Year Annual Transmission Capability Statement (2026–2030), OETC stated: "OETC is currently evaluating the interconnection between Musandam and the Main Interconnected System (MIS) via overhead lines and submarine cables. The most feasible connection is a 220kV link comprising a 141-km submarine cable and a 35-km overhead line between the Dibba and Shinas grid stations. The 220kV configuration delivers superior long-term security, scalability and resilience, aligned with Musandam's strategic integration into the national grid."

The project, OETC added, is currently in the planning stage and is expected to enter service by 2030, subject to final guidance from the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR), the sector regulator.

Electricity demand in the governorate is currently met primarily by the Musandam Power Plant, a gas-fired independent power plant located near Khasab, supplemented by smaller diesel generation units in remote communities where required. The region's growing tourism, fisheries and economic activity are driving higher electricity demand, prompting efforts to improve energy security through grid upgrades and the integration of renewable energy and battery energy storage systems to reduce reliance on conventional generation.

In addition to the 141-km submarine cable extending between Shinas and Dibba, the interconnection scheme will also feature new 220/132kV grid stations at both locations, together with shunt reactors and dynamic voltage support systems to maintain voltage stability across the long submarine link.

Separately, OETC is pursuing plans to interconnect the Musandam power system with the transmission network of neighbouring United Arab Emirates utility TRANSCO. The project involves the construction of a new 132kV transmission link between the existing Fila grid station in the UAE and the Dibba grid station in Oman, comprising 25 km of overhead transmission line and 6 km of underground cable.

The project is currently in the design phase, with a consultant appointed to prepare the conceptual design and EPC tender documents. Initial regulatory approval has been secured from APSR, while the appointment of the EPC contractor will be subject to the final agreement between Oman and the UAE, OETC said.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

