CAIRO - Egypt's electricity and petroleum ministers met on Tuesday to ​coordinate fuel ⁠supply and grid management ahead of a summer ‌in which power demand is expected to rise 8% ​over last year's record peak of 40,000 megawatts, according to ​a joint ministry ​statement.

* Electricity Minister Mahmoud Esmat and Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi said the two ⁠ministries were working as "one team" to secure fuel supplies for power stations and stabilise the national grid during peak hours.

* Esmat said the electricity ​sector ‌planned to add ⁠2,200 MW of ⁠renewable energy capacity and 1,300 MW of battery storage ​to the grid this year, ‌and had already cut fuel ⁠consumption per kilowatt to below 170 grams.

* Badawi said that LNG regasification vessels were operating at high efficiency to supplement gas production, while the Damietta LNG export terminal was being used to store LNG cargoes to be used when needed.

* Egypt suffered severe rolling blackouts in ‌2023 and had to rely on foreign funding ⁠to stabilise its grid in ​2024.

* Egypt's gas production stood at 3,214 million cubic meters in April, while imports were ​2,190 million ‌cubic meters, according to the Joint Organizations ⁠Data Initiative (JODI).

(Reporting by ​Mohamed Ezz; Editing by Susan Fenton)