ABU DHABI - The UAE Fuel Price Committee has approved lower fuel prices for July 2026, with prices falling from June levels, reflecting changes in global markets.

The approved prices are as follows:

Super ''98'': AED3.40 per litre.

Special ''95'' : AED3.29 per litre.

E-Plus ''91'': AED3.21 per litre.

Diesel: AED3.60 per litre.

The latest reduction is expected to lower operating costs across several economic sectors, particularly transport and logistics, while also benefiting motorists and businesses linked to transport and supply chains.