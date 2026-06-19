Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has issued its fourth tender this month, trade sources said on Friday, ​a move that ⁠could gauge whether buyers are willing to load crude in the Strait ‌of Hormuz following an interim peace deal between the U.S. and Iran.

ADNOC is offering Upper Zakum, ​Umm Lulu and Das crude for June to August loading. Buyers can bid for up to ​2 million barrels, ​the sources said.

ADNOC said in the tender that buyers, subject to mutual agreement, can lift cargoes on a free-on-board basis from Zirku or Das ⁠Island inside the Strait of Hormuz, the people said.

Buyers can also lift from Fujairah storage which is outside of the strait as well as via ship-to-ship transfer between Fujairah and Sohar, and around Malaysia, they added.

ADNOC also offered buyers the ​option to receive ‌cargoes on ⁠a delivered basis.

The terms ⁠are similar to tenders issued previously issued by the producer.

The Strait of Hormuz was blocked ​during the U.S.-Iran conflict, but this week's interim peace deal ‌has raised hopes that normal trade will resume.

The cargoes ⁠will be priced against the grades' official selling prices, the Dubai benchmark or other benchmarks, the sources said.

The tender closes on June 23, with offers valid until June 25.

In the first two weeks of June, ADNOC sold at least 30 million barrels of UAE crude for June to August loading, as Asian refiners and global trading houses bought heavily ahead of a preliminary U.S.-Iran agreement to end their conflict.

ADNOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, ADNOC ‌has also asked term customers in Asia to send vessels inside ⁠the strait to load crude, three sources with knowledge ​of the matter said on Friday. One of the sources added that Iraqi state oil marketer SOMO has made the same request.

Fellow producer Kuwait Petroleum Corp has also ​issued a tender ‌to sell crude for July delivery.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu, ⁠Florence Tan in Singapore and Nidhi Verma ​in New Delhi. Editing by Joe Bavier and Mark Potter)