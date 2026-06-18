A subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Specialized Medical Company (SMC Healthcare) has been awarded a SAR 3.8 billion ($1 billion) project by the kingdom’s Ministry of Health to manage and operate the SABIC Behavioral Care Specialist Hospital.

The 150-bed mental health facility will be run under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, with the government acting as both procurer and asset owner.

Al-Mukhtas Al-Sehhi Medical, the 51% owned subsidiary of SMC has full operational responsibility over 15 year term of the contract.

The hospital includes 19 outpatient clinics and six day-care units, positioning it as a comprehensive center for behavioral healthcare in the kingdom.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com