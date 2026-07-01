An Ebola outbreak in Central Africa could cost the continent as much as $3.6 billion and put hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk if it is not contained, the United Nations warned on Tuesday.

The outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus - for which there is currently no approved vaccine or treatment - has infected 1,307 people and claimed 377 lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) since it was declared on May 15, according to the Congolese government.

A smaller number of infections has also been reported in neighbouring Uganda, raising concerns among health experts that the virus could spread further to countries such as South Sudan.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said the outbreak could evolve from a public health emergency into a broader economic and development crisis if urgent action is not taken.

"If we have the resources and we step up, we can contain this outbreak and prevent further losses," said Damien Mama, UNDP Resident Representative in the DRC.

"If we do not, this health emergency risks becoming a much deeper and prolonged development crisis across the region and potentially the continent," stated Mama.

As per a UNDP assessment, the economic impact of the outbreak will depend on how quickly it is brought under control.

In its most optimistic scenario, where the outbreak remains largely confined to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, the epidemic could shave around $1 billion off Congo's gross domestic product (GDP).

However, if the virus spreads more widely across the region, the losses could climb to $3.6 billion, with severe consequences for businesses, employment and economic growth across Africa, warned the global health agency.

The UN urged governments and international partners to strengthen surveillance, healthcare capacity and funding to prevent the outbreak from escalating into a regional crisis.-TradeArabia News Service

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