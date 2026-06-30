GENEVA - The United ​Nations ⁠said on Tuesday that ‌an Ebola outbreak could ​cost Africa up to $3.6 billion ​and hundreds of ​thousands of jobs, potentially causing ⁠a development crisis.

"If we have the resources and we ​step ‌up, we ⁠can ⁠contain this outbreak and prevent further ​losses," ‌said Damien ⁠Mama, United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"If we do not, this health emergency ‌risks becoming a much deeper and ⁠prolonged development ​crisis across the region and potentially the ​continent."