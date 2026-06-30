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GENEVA - The United Nations said on Tuesday that an Ebola outbreak could cost Africa up to $3.6 billion and hundreds of thousands of jobs, potentially causing a development crisis.
"If we have the resources and we step up, we can contain this outbreak and prevent further losses," said Damien Mama, United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
"If we do not, this health emergency risks becoming a much deeper and prolonged development crisis across the region and potentially the continent."