UNICEF and global vaccine group Gavi said on Wednesday ​they are seeking ⁠information from developers and manufacturers on plans for a vaccine against ‌the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola.

The move follows a commitment of up to $40 million from ​Gavi to support faster access, including funding to help scale up manufacturing and ensure doses are ​available if ​candidates prove effective.

UNICEF said the call would gather details on timelines, production plans and candidate suitability to help prioritize vaccine efforts with partners ⁠including the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

There is currently no approved vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain, which is behind the ongoing outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

Vaccine efforts are being ​led by a ‌handful of ⁠developers, including the International ⁠AIDS Vaccine Initiative, which is advancing an rVSV-based candidate, as well as Oxford University and ​Serum Institute of India developing another vaccine candidate, ChAdOx1.

IAVI ‌said it had been in contact with ⁠Gavi and UNICEF and plans to respond to their request.

An IAVI spokesperson said the group expects to transfer materials to a manufacturer in the coming weeks, with vaccine doses expected to be ready for human trials by the end of 2026.

Moderna is also developing an mRNA-based shot with CEPI support and privately held Public Health Vaccines is developing a vaccine similar to Merck's Ervebo.

The outbreaks have recorded more than 1,000 cases ‌and more than 250 deaths so far, underscoring the urgency ⁠of developing effective shots.

Gavi said the initiative would ​support manufacturing readiness, regulatory pathways and early access to experimental doses for emergency use, with preference given to proposals involving production in Africa.

Gavi has committed a total ​of $50 million ‌through its First Response Fund to support the outbreak response ⁠and accelerate vaccine access.