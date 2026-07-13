Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has extended compliance deadlines for healthcare management companies and non-resident foreign reinsurance brokers, giving market participants additional time to meet regulatory requirements under the Unified Insurance Law.

The decisions were approved by the FRA’s Board of Directors, chaired by Islam Azzam, as part of the authority’s efforts to strengthen governance, improve service quality, and support the continued development of Egypt’s insurance sector.

For healthcare management companies, the FRA extended by one year the deadline for Third-Party Administrators (TPAs) to comply with the requirements set out in FRA Decision No. 229 of 2025, with the new deadline set for 10 July 2027.

The authority also decided to continue accepting applications for temporary licences from both TPA companies and Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) for an additional six months from the date of publication of the decision in the Official Gazette.

According to the FRA, the extension is intended to provide companies with sufficient time to meet the financial, legal, and technical requirements necessary to continue operating, including minimum capital requirements and legal restructuring.

Under the Unified Insurance Law No. 155 of 2024 and its executive regulations, companies operating in both activities must be established as joint-stock companies. HMOs are required to maintain a minimum paid-up capital of EGP 75m, while TPAs must have at least EGP 20m in paid-up capital, in addition to meeting other regulatory requirements.

Azzam said the authority remains committed to developing healthcare-related insurance activities as a key pillar of implementing the Unified Insurance Law, noting that integrating TPAs and HMOs into the non-banking financial services framework would strengthen market stability, improve service quality, and provide greater protection for policyholders.

He added that the FRA’s regulatory measures are designed to enable existing companies to continue operating while enhancing governance standards, strengthening risk management capabilities, and supporting technological development across the sector.

According to the authority, one temporary licence has so far been granted to a specialised health insurance company, while eight temporary licences have been issued to healthcare management companies. A larger number of applicants are still completing the required regulatory procedures.

Separately, the FRA extended the compliance deadline for non-resident foreign reinsurance brokers to 31 October 2026, replacing the previous deadline of 10 July 2026.

The extension gives insurers, reinsurers, and foreign reinsurance brokers additional time to comply with the registration requirements stipulated under FRA Decision No. 158 of 2025.

Once the compliance period expires, Egyptian insurance and reinsurance companies will only be permitted to conduct business with foreign reinsurance brokers registered on the FRA’s approved list.

To qualify for registration, foreign reinsurance brokers must be legal entities headquartered outside Egypt and licensed by a foreign regulatory authority with supervisory powers equivalent to those of the FRA. They must also have a clean regulatory record over the previous three years, demonstrate relevant market experience, maintain business relationships with foreign reinsurers holding a minimum credit rating of A and operating in countries with sovereign credit ratings of at least BBB, and employ suitably qualified professionals.

Registered brokers will also be required to comply with Egypt’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulations, place reinsurance business only with FRA-registered reinsurers, avoid conflicts of interest, and maintain the confidentiality of client information.

In addition, insurance and reinsurance companies must submit copies of brokerage agreements to the FRA, promptly report any regulatory violations committed by brokers, and notify the authority whenever brokerage agreements are terminated, in line with the updated regulatory framework.

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