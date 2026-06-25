Egypt has signed new financing and grant agreements with the French Development Agency (AFD) and the European Union, including €300m ($348m) in support of the country’s universal health insurance system and primary healthcare services.

The agreements were signed during a ceremony hosted by Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and attended by senior Egyptian ministers, French officials, and representatives of the European Union and AFD.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the healthcare agreements aim to strengthen the sustainability of the universal health insurance programme, expand access to medical services, and improve the quality and efficiency of primary healthcare facilities across the country.

Health Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the agreements reflect Egypt’s commitment to strengthening its healthcare system and advancing universal health coverage through international partnerships.

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said the agreements build on more than two decades of cooperation between Egypt and the French Development Agency across sectors including transport, energy, water resources and infrastructure.

He added that the new package reflects a shared commitment to supporting sustainable development priorities in healthcare, education, vocational training and green industry.

The signing ceremony also included a €45m credit facility agreement for the Green Sustainable Industry (GSI) programme, which is being implemented through Egypt’s Environmental Affairs Agency.

Minister of Local Development and Environment Manal Awad said the programme aims to reduce industrial emissions, improve resource and energy efficiency, and support renewable energy, circular economy and green hydrogen projects.

She noted that the initiative, which will run until 2030, will provide financial and technical support to industrial enterprises while helping Egyptian manufacturers meet international environmental standards and enhance their competitiveness.

Other agreements included a grant to support French-language education in public schools, letters of intent for the establishment of two applied technology schools in cooperation with French partners, and a grant aimed at improving access to economic opportunities through small and medium-sized enterprises.

Abdelatty said the agreements demonstrate the commitment of Egypt and France to deepening their development partnership and supporting sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

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