Egyptian diagnostics provider Al Mokhtabar has launched a fully automated Sysmex Blood Science Track haematology line at its central Mega Lab facility, automating 100% of its haematology laboratory processes.

The new equipment expands the laboratory’s haematology capacity to over 1,000 tests per hour and guides samples through testing stages with minimal manual intervention. The system automatically verifies results, repeats tests where indicated, and triggers reflex testing according to defined protocols.

The Mega Lab, which conducts over 30m tests annually, serves as the central facility for Al Mokhtabar’s network of more than 460 branches and home-visit operations. Haematology testing processed at the facility, such as Complete Blood Counts (CBC), is utilised by physicians for patient monitoring, assessing health status, and tracking treatment responses.

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH), the parent company of Al Mokhtabar, stated the upgrade aims to provide faster turnaround times for patients and physicians.

“This new line is more than a technology upgrade; it is part of Al Mokhtabar’s broader commitment to advancing the standard of diagnostics available to physicians and patients in Egypt,” said Dr. Hend El Sherbini, Chief Executive Officer of IDH. “Every result generated at the Mega Lab informs a clinical decision, a treatment pathway, or a moment of reassurance for a patient. By investing in advanced automation and specialist expertise, we are equipping the healthcare ecosystem with the speed, precision, and reliability it needs to deliver better outcomes, strengthening the role diagnostics play in Egypt’s wider healthcare sector.”

The Sysmex line adds to the Mega Lab’s existing automation infrastructure, which includes equipment from international diagnostic technology providers Roche and Siemens.

“Our sustained investment in the Mega Lab reflects Al Mokhtabar’s long-term commitment to building the diagnostic infrastructure Egypt’s healthcare sector relies on,” said Sherif El Zeiny, Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer of IDH. “Since 2015, IDH has invested in expanding the capacity of the Mega Lab, introducing advanced testing techniques, and automating the majority of its operations to serve millions of patients through one central platform. We will continue directing investment toward the precision, reliability, and speed that define the standard of care Al Mokhtabar delivers, and that Egypt’s physicians and patients depend on.”

The Mega Lab employs more than 300 specialists and physicians across departments including haematology, clinical chemistry, immunology, molecular biology, genetics, microbiology, transplantation testing, and food and water analysis. The laboratory offers over 3,000 tests and parameters, including more than 300 specialised parameters for metabolic disorders, heavy metals, and molecular diagnostics.

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