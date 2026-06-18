Arab Finance: Orange Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with eHealth, a healthcare technology and solutions company, to establish a framework for cooperation in digital health and support the ongoing transformation of Egypt’s healthcare sector, as per an emailed press release.

Under the MoU, the two companies will combine their technological and operational expertise to explore, develop, manage, and operate digital health platforms and services.

The initiative is aimed at supporting efforts to accelerate digital transformation in healthcare, improve system efficiency, and enhance the quality of services provided to healthcare institutions and beneficiaries.

The partnership will focus on studying, developing, and designing integrated service packages and digital solutions for the healthcare sector.

Orange Egypt will contribute its capabilities in telecommunications, smart infrastructure, digital channels, technology solutions, and customer service, while eHealth will provide its digital health platforms and operational expertise.

The collaboration is expected to enable the delivery of integrated services to healthcare providers in the Egyptian market, while supporting interoperability and integration across healthcare platforms and services.

The two parties will also explore opportunities to jointly develop, operate, and manage digital healthcare services, leveraging Orange Egypt’s market reach and distribution channels to expand access to healthcare institutions.

In addition, the partnership will assess opportunities to establish alliances with local and international partners and compete for projects in the digital health sector.