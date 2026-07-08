Orascom Hotels Management (OHM) and Tadweera for Green Education will launch the Green Key environmental certification programme in Egypt during a sustainability event at Sheraton Miramar El Gouna on July 10, 2026.

The event will bring together hospitality leaders, sustainability experts and tourism stakeholders to promote internationally recognised environmental standards across Egypt’s tourism sector.

The partnership combines Tadweera’s expertise as Egypt’s national Green Key operator with OHM’s commitment to responsible hospitality, aiming to expand the adoption of sustainable practices and strengthen Egypt’s position as an environmentally responsible tourism destination.

The launch will also celebrate the renewal of Green Key certification for all OHM-managed hotels in Egypt for the third consecutive year, highlighting the company’s continued focus on environmental performance, resource efficiency and operational improvement.

Green Key is a globally recognised certification programme that evaluates tourism establishments on areas including energy and water conservation, waste reduction, environmental management and social responsibility.

Tadweera supports organisations in meeting these international standards while advancing Egypt’s sustainability and climate goals.

OHM said sustainability remains central to its operations, with ongoing initiatives focused on reducing environmental impact, improving efficiency, and engaging guests, employees and local communities.

The collaboration with Tadweera aims to accelerate sustainable tourism practices and enhance Egypt’s competitiveness in global hospitality markets.

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