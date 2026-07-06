Egypt - Sea View Development has signed a management and operation agreement with Absolute Hotel Services – Middle East & Africa (AHS), the regional operator of the U Hotels & Resorts brand, to manage the U Residences & Hotel Sahl Hasheesh project in Egypt’s Red Sea destination of Sahl Hasheesh.

The agreement was signed by Sherif Roshdy, Chairperson of Sea View Development, and Kevork Deldelian, Managing Director of Absolute Hotel Services – Middle East & Africa, in the presence of executives from both companies.

Under the agreement, U Hotels & Resorts will manage both the residential and hotel components of the project. The residential units will operate as branded residences, while the hotel will be managed under the U Hotels & Resorts brand.

The operator will provide hospitality and property management services, including housekeeping, security, facilities management, and operational support.

Roshdy said the partnership forms part of the company’s strategy to expand in hospitality-led real estate developments, noting that demand for branded residential projects has been increasing in both local and international markets.

He added that Sea View Development is affiliated with Edar Fine & Home Co., which has operated in the Egyptian and international real estate markets since 2007, providing the company with experience in developing residential and tourism projects.

According to Roshdy, the U Residences & Hotel Sahl Hasheesh development is being built on a 20,630-square-meter site in Sahl Hasheesh, approximately 20 minutes from Hurghada International Airport and Hurghada city center.

The project overlooks the Red Sea and includes 251 fully finished residential and hotel units, comprising studios, apartments, duplexes, villas, and bungalows.

He said the project incorporates landscaped open spaces, swimming pools, water features, and leisure facilities, with units equipped with air-conditioning systems and other hospitality-related amenities.

The development will also include rental and property management programs that allow owners to use their units for personal stays while making them available for professionally managed rentals during other periods.

For his part, Kevork Deldelian said the project represents an addition to the group’s portfolio in the Middle East and Africa and aligns with its strategy of expanding in leisure destinations with tourism growth potential.

He added that the company expects the project to contribute to the growing branded residences segment in Egypt by combining residential ownership with internationally managed hospitality services.

Located on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, Sahl Hasheesh has attracted increasing investment in tourism and hospitality projects in recent years, supported by continued infrastructure development and growing demand for branded residential and hotel developments.

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