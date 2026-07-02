South Africa recorded 4,220,586 international tourist arrivals between January and May 2026, up 12.8% on the same period last year, with strong growth across African, European and overseas markets as the country continues to expand its international tourism reach.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, arrivals from Africa increased by 14.7% during the first five months of the year, while arrivals from Europe grew by 11.1%.

“These results affirm that our decision to invest in tourism infrastructure, improve ease of access and diversify our tourism offerings across the country is paying off. South Africa's greatest competitive advantage lies in the combination of our people, our natural beauty, our rich heritage and our world-class infrastructure. Together, they continue to position our country as a destination of choice,” said Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille.

May tourism remains on an upward trend

In May alone, South Africa welcomed 861,750 international tourists, a 7.2% increase compared with May 2025.

Overseas arrivals increased by 12.1%, with the United States remaining South Africa's largest overseas source market at 41,846 visitors, followed by the United Kingdom with 22,160.

Brazil growth supports new Latam route

Brazil continued to record some of the strongest growth, with arrivals increasing 40.6% in May, from 4,737 visitors a year earlier to 6,660.

“We are particularly encouraged by the strong growth from Brazil as Latam Airlines prepares to launch its direct service between Cape Town and São Paulo. Every new air route creates new opportunities for tourism, trade and investment.

"This latest expansion is another vote of confidence in South Africa's tourism market and aligns with the Cabinet-approved Tourism Route Development Marketing Plan, which is focused on strengthening direct connectivity and unlocking new source markets," added De Lille.

Latam Airlines will launch its non-stop service between Cape Town and São Paulo on 2 July 2026, operating three flights a week to strengthen connectivity between South Africa and Latin America.

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