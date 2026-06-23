Muscat: The Salalah Eye project, currently under construction in Al Haffa, is expected to enhance Dhofar Governorate's tourism offerings and support efforts to position Salalah as a year-round destination.

Rising 55 metres above the waterfront, the observation wheel overlooks the Arabian Sea and is located near the New Haffa Souq. Expected to become operational at the beginning of July, the attraction is set to welcome visitors as the Khareef season gets under way, adding a new landmark to Salalah's growing tourism landscape.

The project forms part of broader efforts to expand Dhofar's tourism infrastructure and diversify visitor experiences. Once completed, the Salalah Eye is expected to become a prominent feature of Salalah's waterfront, offering panoramic views of the city and coastline while supporting tourism-related investment and economic activity in the area.

Its opening comes as preparations gather pace across Dhofar ahead of the Khareef season, which begins on Sunday and runs until September 21. Government entities, including Dhofar Municipality, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Royal Oman Police, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Environment Authority, are working alongside private operators to ensure visitor facilities, entertainment venues and service centres are ready to receive tourists from within Oman and abroad.

Dhofar's tourism sector has continued to record steady growth in recent years. According to data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information, Khareef Dhofar attracted 1,070,738 visitors in 2025, compared to 1,047,751 in 2024 and 962,196 in 2023. Visitor spending also increased to RO 125 million in 2025, up from RO 121 million in 2024 and RO 103 million in 2023, highlighting the season's growing contribution to accommodation, transport, retail, entertainment and small businesses across the governorate.

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