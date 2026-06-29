Muscat – AmCham Oman has successfully launched its Inaugural Tourism Business Exchange, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to strengthen collaboration across Oman’s tourism industry by connecting businesses, fostering strategic partnerships, and creating new commercial opportunities.

Held at the Grand Millennium Muscat, the event brought together hotels, tour operators, destination management companies, restaurants, cafés, suppliers, technology providers, consultants, and other tourism stakeholders from across the Sultanate for a dedicated business-to-business networking platform.

Developed as a structured business matchmaking initiative, the Tourism Business Exchange enabled participants to connect directly with potential clients, suppliers, and strategic partners in an environment focused on tangible commercial outcomes. Attendees generated qualified business leads, established new supplier relationships, increased brand visibility, and initiated discussions that have already progressed into follow-up meetings and potential collaborations.

The Tourism Business Exchange marks the first in a series of initiatives planned by the AmCham Oman Tourism Committee to promote business collaboration, encourage investment, facilitate knowledge sharing, and create sustainable opportunities across Oman’s tourism industry.

About AmCham Oman

AmCham Oman is the official affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in the Sultanate of Oman. Through business networking, advocacy, trade promotion, policy dialogue, and strategic engagement, AmCham Oman works to strengthen commercial relations between Oman and the United States while supporting the growth and success of its member companies and the wider business community.