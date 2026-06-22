The rising visitor numbers from Arab countries could help accelerate the development of wellness, medical tourism and luxury hospitality sectors of the South Indian state of Kerala, said its Tourism Minister PC Vishnunath.

He was speaking at an event to announce the launch of the Indo Arab Connect 2026 tourism summit to be held in Kochi.

The two-day event, being organised by the Indo-Arab Tourism and Hospitality Alliance in association with Tourism India Media Group and industry partners, kicks off on August 31. It is expected to bring together tourism officials, travel buyers and industry representatives from across India, the GCC and other prime Middle Eastern markets.

More than 300 exhibitors, including tourism boards, hotels, hospitals, Ayurveda centres, tour operators and aviation companies, are expected to take part in the event. Organisers also expect attendance from over 500 travel professionals from across India.

Through this event, Kerala seeks to capitalise on growing travel demand from Gulf and Middle Eastern markets and expand its share of the region's tourism market.

Speaking at the launch of the event's logo, Vishnunath said: "Arab tourism market could play an important role in the growth of sectors such as Ayurveda tourism, medical tourism, luxury travel and related industries in the state."

Arab tourists remain among Kerala's largest international visitor groups, with travellers from GCC countries accounting for a significant share of inbound tourism.

The market is considered strategically important because visitors from the region typically travel during Kerala's June-to-September monsoon season, helping support hotel occupancy and tourism-related businesses during a traditionally slower period for domestic travel, he stated.

Ravisankar KV, the chief coordinator of the Indo-Arab Tourism and Hospitality Alliance, said the summit aims to strengthen business links between Indian tourism providers and travel companies in the Gulf and wider Middle Eastern region.

The demand from Arab travellers for destinations offering wellness, medical tourism and luxury experiences continues to support growth in Kerala's tourism sector, he added.

The key event will open on August 31 and will be followed by a business-to-business networking event on September 1, bringing together more than 200 tour operators and travel buyers from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan and Iran.

Delegates are also expected to participate in familiarisation tours across Kerala from September 2 to 9, focusing on the state's wellness, cultural and luxury tourism offerings.

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