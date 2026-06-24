The Hail Region in Saudi Arabia recorded more than 2.5 million visitors in 2025, reflecting the accelerating growth of the region's tourism sector and its rising status as a prominent tourist destination in the Kingdom.

This growth comes as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the region's tourism appeal by leveraging its rich historical heritage, distinctive geography, and landmarks that attract visitors from both within and outside the Kingdom throughout the year, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 for tourism sector development.

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