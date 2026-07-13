Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) plans to nearly double its hotel portfolio over the next decade, expanding from around 20 hotels today to between 35 and 40 properties as part of its long-term strategy to diversify revenue streams and strengthen integration between its real estate, hospitality, and entertainment businesses.

Speaking during an interview on Al Arabiya Business’s First Class programme, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Hisham Talaat Moustafa said the group’s growth strategy continues to be driven by disciplined institutional governance, rigorous market analysis, and long-term planning rather than individual decision-making.

“Our decisions are not based on personal judgment,” Moustafa said. “Every investment undergoes extensive market studies, financial analysis, and risk assessment before receiving approval from specialised teams and the board of directors.”

He explained that TMG has built extensive expertise in analysing both domestic and regional markets, allowing it to identify investment opportunities while carefully managing potential risks.

Hands-on management approach

Moustafa said he personally monitors the performance of every major project through a comprehensive oversight system that compares financial projections with actual execution. In addition to regular management meetings covering projects inside and outside Egypt, he spends two days each week visiting construction sites to ensure projects remain on schedule and meet the group’s quality standards.

He added that long working hours are part of his management philosophy, alongside a strong focus on developing future leaders within the company. TMG is currently preparing a new generation of executives between the ages of 30 and 45 by gradually expanding their responsibilities to ensure leadership continuity.

According to Moustafa, successful leadership requires balancing discipline with empowerment while building teams that operate with the coordination and precision of an orchestra.

Innovation key to future competitiveness

Looking ahead, Moustafa said Egypt’s real estate sector will continue evolving rapidly, making continuous innovation essential for developers seeking to remain competitive.

He pointed to TMG’s upcoming “The Spine” development as an example of the company’s future-oriented vision, describing it as a project designed around advanced technologies and changing customer expectations.

“The market is constantly evolving, and customer needs are changing just as quickly,” he said. “Companies that fail to continuously develop their products will struggle to maintain their competitive position.”

Entertainment becomes a new growth pillar

Beyond residential developments, Moustafa revealed that TMG is preparing to launch a major entertainment project in partnership with Gulf investors, with further details expected to be announced soon.

He said the project reflects the company’s broader strategy of building fully integrated cities capable of serving increasingly large communities. With the population across TMG’s developments expected to approach three million residents within the next 12 years, demand for world-class entertainment and leisure facilities is expected to rise significantly.

Moustafa noted that developing integrated cities has also expanded the company’s expertise beyond real estate into sectors including transportation, education, sports, hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment.

Hotel expansion to support tourism

Hospitality remains another strategic growth priority for the group.

TMG currently owns approximately 20 hotels and plans to increase that number to between 35 and 40 over the next decade, strengthening its presence in Egypt’s tourism industry while creating greater synergies across its diversified business portfolio.

Advice for entrepreneurs

Addressing entrepreneurs and young business leaders, Moustafa urged them to conduct thorough market research before selecting sectors for investment.

He identified entertainment as one of the region’s most promising industries, arguing that rapid technological advances continue to create opportunities for innovative products, services, and customer experiences.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia remain top investment destinations

Asked where he would invest if starting over today, Moustafa said he would still choose real estate and tourism, describing them as sectors where TMG has built decades of experience.

He also identified Egypt and Saudi Arabia as the most attractive long-term real estate markets in the region, while warning that insufficient market analysis and poor assessment of inflationary pressures remain among the greatest risks facing developers.

Building a lasting legacy

Reflecting on his personal legacy, Moustafa said he hopes to be remembered as someone who contributed to the development of Egypt and the wider Arab region.

He stressed that the real challenge for any institution is not simply achieving success but sustaining growth over time through continuous innovation and sound management.

“The success of any project should ultimately be measured by how well it serves society and improves people’s lives,” he said. “The real value of development is not reflected in the number of towers, hotels, or cities that are built, but in the positive impact they leave on communities.”