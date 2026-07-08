The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Tourism has signed a series of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with leading global hotel brands to launch the “Hospitality Ambassadors” programme, an initiative aimed at strengthening the Kingdom’s hospitality workforce through international on-the-job training (OJT).

The programme will place Saudi professionals in overseas hotels, where they will gain practical experience, leadership capabilities and operational expertise before returning to contribute to the Kingdom’s rapidly expanding tourism sector.

The initiative supports the ministry’s strategy to build a sustainable, globally competitive tourism ecosystem by equipping national talent with world-class skills and international best practices.

The ministry said the programme also reflects Saudi Arabia’s long-standing traditions of generosity and hospitality, enabling participants to combine authentic Saudi values with global service standards.

The approach is intended to enhance the international profile of Saudi hospitality while reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a leading global tourism destination.

The “Hospitality Ambassadors” programme forms part of the Ministry of Tourism’s wider talent development strategy, complementing initiatives such as the Executive Master’s Programme.

Since 2020, the ministry has delivered more than 700,000 training opportunities for tourism professionals, supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by developing human capital and raising service quality across the tourism industry.

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