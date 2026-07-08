NAJRAN — Turki Al Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced the launch of an exceptional entertainment destination in the heart of Najran in 2027.

Spanning 100,000 square meters, the destination will bring together entertainment experiences, restaurants, and a range of signature events.

Al Al-Sheikh said the destination will offer visitors a unique experience through a vast space featuring entertainment venues, and live events.

It will also include a variety of attractions, such as live performances, a cinema, and recreational activities including bowling, karting, and more.

Al Al-Sheikh also thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom he described as the "Architect of the Vision," for their unwavering support of the entertainment sector and their direction in launching the exceptional destination in the heart of Najran.

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