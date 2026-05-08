RIYADH — A decade after the establishment of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority in 2016, the Kingdom’s entertainment sector has evolved into one of the country’s fastest-growing industries, reshaping cultural and public experiences while driving investment and global engagement.

The authority said the sector’s early years focused on building regulatory frameworks, attracting investment, and establishing standards aimed at creating a sustainable entertainment ecosystem.

A major turning point came in 2018 with the appointment of Turki Alalshikh as chairman, ushering in a new phase marked by large-scale initiatives, international partnerships, and rapid sector expansion.

Since then, Saudi Arabia has launched more than 60 entertainment seasons and programs, attracting over 320 million visitors and supporting more than 650 companies through entertainment-related initiatives.

The authority also licensed more than 38,000 entertainment activities and carried out over 250,000 inspection visits to improve compliance and service quality across the sector.

Digital transformation became a central pillar of the sector through integrated platforms such as “Entertainment Portal” and “Enjoy Saudi,” which streamlined licensing, event management, and audience engagement.

The “Enjoy Saudi” platform alone recorded more than 50 million interactions and built a digital audience exceeding 3.5 million followers.

Saudi Arabia also strengthened its global entertainment presence through partnerships with international organizations including IAAPA and by hosting the International Entertainment Conference in Riyadh.

Major global brands and events were introduced to the Kingdom, including Cirque du Soleil, Disney-inspired experiences, WWE, and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), alongside local and regional events such as Riyadh Comedy Festival and Harry Potter interactive experiences.

The authority highlighted several flagship initiatives, including the “Ala Khutah” project retracing the historic migration route between Makkah and Madinah, and the Golden Pen Award for influential Arabic literature, which aims to transform literary works into cinematic productions.

In media and digital reach, the entertainment sector generated global exposure exceeding 1.4 billion and more than 1.9 billion views, alongside 47 million interactions and over one million user-generated posts.

The authority also noted that Riyadh Season has grown into one of the world’s leading entertainment events since its launch in 2019, with its brand value estimated at $3.2 billion. Meanwhile, the 2026 edition of Joy Awards generated media reach exceeding 20 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s entertainment sector has also expanded globally through international boxing events, including major fights staged in Las Vegas, attracting tens of millions of viewers worldwide.

The authority said the sector’s growth reflects a long-term strategy focused on sustainability, innovation, and enhancing quality of life.

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