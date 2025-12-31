Six Flags Qiddiya City, a major new entertainment destination in Saudi Arabia, was officially opened on Monday evening under the patronage of Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz.

The Six Flags Qiddiya City is the first park in the city’s entertainment ecosystem. It features a range of world-class rides alongside immersive experiences supported by advanced technologies, all within a design that links entertainment with place and identity, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

The destination will open for the public on Wednesday (December 31).

The opening also reflects the rapid progress the Kingdom is witnessing in developing the entertainment sector and consolidating its position as a global destination for major entertainment projects, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company Abdullah Aldawood delivered a speech in which he expressed appreciation for Prince Faisal bin Bandar's patronage and attendance, noting the governor’s keenness and support for initiatives that enhance development in the region.

Aldawood said the opening of Six Flags Qiddiya City represents a practical embodiment of the city’s vision, adding: “We are building a destination that inspires imagination, ignites excitement, and brings people together through exceptional experiences.”

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal; Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan; Prince Fahd bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz; Mayor of Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf; and a number of ministers and senior officials.

