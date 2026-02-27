MUSCAT: British rocket launch start-up Advanced Rocket Technologies (ART) has signaled a significant ramp-up of its operations in Oman, further underscoring the growing international appeal of its nascent space industry.

The London-headquartered firm, which specializes in developing low-cost, reusable rocket technologies and related services to support both suborbital and orbital launch capabilities, recently announced its official registration in Oman. The move builds on a multi-year engagement with various Omani entities and stakeholders at the heart of the Sultanate’s emerging space sector.

“This milestone marks a significant step forward in our mission to boost the MENA region’s space rocket launch capabilities and foster cutting-edge space research,” ART said in a recent post.

“We are incredibly proud of this step and are honored to serve as a strategic bridge in space innovation, empowering the next generation of engineers right here in the Sultanate.”

ART says its operational presence in the Sultanate is envisaged as a “British-Omani enterprise”. It explained: “This structure creates a clear bridge between the United Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman. By combining British aerospace standards with Oman’s ambitious vision, we enable faster knowledge transfer and practical innovation for the region.”

In recent years, ART has actively expanded its involvement in Oman’s space ecosystem, reflecting the Sultanate’s growing role in regional space activities. Notably, ART signed a strategic partnership with Knowledge Grid Academy, an Oman-based training services provider, to deliver aerospace training and certification tailored to students and professionals in Oman and the Gulf region.

Another important engagement is the launch of “Race 2 Space Oman” at Sultan Qaboos University, a collaborative initiative designed to introduce practical rocketry experience to students, stimulate innovation, and inspire future space careers in Oman.

In another initiative closely aligned with Oman’s national space strategy, the British start-up collaborated with Etlaq Spaceport — the Sultanate’s flagship commercial launch facility in Duqm — to position the country as a regional hub for space launch, education and aerospace innovation.

As part of this arrangement, ART sought to demonstrate the capabilities of its Horus 4 prototype, a reusable test rocket developed in-house to validate critical launch and recovery systems through a series of low-altitude hop tests (75–150 metres) from Etlaq Spaceport. Its inaugural “Unity-1” mission, scheduled for Q3 2025, was, however, postponed due to adverse weather forecasts and a landing leg technical issue.

Meanwhile, a top official of Oman’s National Space Programme has welcomed ART’s formal establishment in the Sultanate as a significant boost to the country’s space ambitions.

“ART’s entry into the Omani market reflects growing international confidence in Oman’s space ecosystem, its supportive regulatory and investment environment, and its strategic vision to build a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy,” said Dr Saoud Al Shoaili, who heads the national space programme as well as the OmanSat-1 satellite development initiative.

“This step represents an important opportunity to strengthen partnerships, enable knowledge transfer, build national capabilities, and advance space applications and services that contribute to economic diversification and the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

“I look forward to working closely with ART on impactful initiatives and strategic projects that empower national talent and accelerate the growth of Oman’s space sector,” he added in a post.

