MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman signed the Artemis Accords with the United States, against the backdrop of the 2nd Middle East Space Conference which opened in Muscat on January 26, 2026.

The agreement was signed by Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and the United States Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, Ana A Escrogima.

Speaking at the signing, Ambassador Ana A Escrogima underscored the significance of the Accords, saying: “The Artemis Accords provide a practical framework that supports collaboration, investment and responsible activity in a rapidly evolving domain. This signing marks a deepening of cooperation between our countries, both at the government level and the private sector”.

The Ambassador also noted the expanding scope of bilateral engagement in the sector, adding: “For the first time, the space sector took a central role in our strategic dialogue that took place yesterday, as both Oman and the United States explored the farthest reaches of our potential cooperation in space. Looking ahead, we are genuinely excited about what this partnership can achieve. Investing in space is increasingly connected to economic growth, innovation and human development and Oman’s plans and ambitions in this area align well with American experience in entrepreneurship”.

According to Ministry officials, the agreement aims to strengthen cooperation in the peaceful exploration of space, regulate partnerships related to the return to the Moon, pave the way for future missions to Mars and establish joint frameworks for civil space activities.

Speaking earlier at the event, Dr Ali bin Amer al Shaithani, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Communications and Information Technology, described the signing of the accords as “further evidence” of Oman’s strategic space ambitions.

Speaking at the signing, Casey Swails, Nasa’s Deputy Associate Administrator, said Oman’s accession to the Artemis Accords strengthens the potential for deeper civil space cooperation and long-term technology partnerships, as Nasa advances its next phase of lunar missions.

“Oman signing the Artemis Accords matters so much”, Swails said. “We share values, we share ambition and with the strong and longstanding partnership between the United States and Oman, the potential for our collaborations in space is exciting, and I think we’re just getting started”, adding that the Artemis programme is “more than just going back to the moon, it’s about staying, it’s about building technology”, as preparations progress for Artemis 2.

