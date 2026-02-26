The Economic Security Centre of Dubai, Dubai Free Zones Council, and Emirates NBD have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the investor journey and facilitating ease of doing business.

The agreement supports the continued growth of Dubai’s free zones ecosystem and aligns with the Emirate’s commitment to further advancing its economic model and reinforcing its global competitiveness.

The signing was witnessed by Faisal bin Sulaitin, Chief Executive Officer of the Economic Security Centre of Dubai; Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Dubai Free Zones Council; and Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Ghafri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Economic Security Centre of Dubai; Abdullah Al Banna, Head of the Licensing Committee at the Dubai Free Zones Council; and Clyde Miranda, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management Governance at Emirates NBD.

The entities will collaborate to develop and implement a series of strategic and high-impact initiatives designed to accelerate bank account opening procedures for investors, thereby enhancing the investment attractiveness of Dubai’s free zones and supporting the Emirate’s economic development objectives.

The partnership includes the adoption and integration of advanced digital solutions and emerging technologies to enhance operational efficiency and elevate compliance with regulatory requirements in line with international best practices. The entities will additionally collaborate on data and information exchange mechanisms that support the objectives of the initiative.