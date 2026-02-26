Doha, Qatar: The price of gold in the Qatari market rose by 1.64 percent during the current week, reaching $5,189.0096 per ounce, according to data issued by Qatar National Bank (QNB).

The data showed that the price of gold climbed from $5105.2 per ounce recorded last Sunday.

It indicated that other precious metals also rose during the current week, with silver going up by 5.25 percent, to $89.17 per ounce, compared to $84.72 recorded earlier in the week, while platinum rose by 6.19 percent, reaching $2,299.77 per ounce, down from $2,165.6 last Sunday.

