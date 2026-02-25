Qatar’s Commercial Bank PSQC, rated A2 by Moody’s (stable), A- by S&P (stable) and A by Fitch (stable), has raised $500 million through its perpetual non-call fixed rate resettable 5.5-year AT1 Capital Securities issuance, priced at par to yield 6.25% semi-annual coupon and a reset spread of 265.6bps.

IPTs on the no-grow benchmark issuance were in the 6.75% area.

At final terms, books were in excess of $1.5 billion, excluding JLM interest.

BofA Securities, DBS Bank Ltd, HSBC, Mashreq, Santander and SMBC have been appointed as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls.

The Regulation S Category 2 issuance will list on Euronext Dublin.

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, owns a 16.05% stake in the bank, according to LSEG data.

The bank last issued debt in September through a $600 million five-year senior unsecured bond at a spread of 100bps over mid-swaps, with a 4.625% coupon and a final reoffer yield of 4.689% per annum.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

