ABUJA - Nigerian equities rose for a fourth consecutive session ​on Monday, ⁠with gains in cement and finance ‌stocks pushing the All Share Index to a record ​high of 201,474 points, up 1.55%, according ​to London Stock Exchange ​Group (LSEG) data.

Cement makers led the advance, supported by robust infrastructure spending, as ⁠investor optimism grew around expectations of strong corporate earnings, traders said.

"This is largely a continuation of the 2025 rally," ​one trader said. "Industrial ‌and Fast ⁠Moving Consumer ⁠Goods (FMCG) firms have turned the corner after Foreign ​Exchange (FX) losses, banks are still ‌posting strong profits, and ⁠telecoms, especially MTN Nigeria, delivered solid revenues."

Recent capital injections at Lafarge Africa Plc have helped lift cement shares too, while higher budget allocations for roads and construction were boosting demand for building materials, another trader said.

The benchmark has gained 29.46% ‌so far in 2026, extending last year's ⁠gain of roughly 50%, as ​foreign investors and local funds pile back into equities after companies recovered from foreign ​exchange-related losses ‌in 2024 and posted stronger results ⁠last year.