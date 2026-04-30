UAE-based gifting platform Udora, formerly known as Flowwow, has secured $10 million in investment through a private funding round.

The funds will be used for market expansion and a relaunch under a new brand, with a primary focus on the GCC and a scheduled rollout in Saudi Arabia before the end of the year.

Headquartered in Dubai and with a presence in at least 50 markets across MENA and Europe, Udora enables consumers looking to purchase gifts to connect with local artisans and other small and medium-sized enterprises, including florists and confectioners.

It features over 150,000 products across more than 25 categories, including perfumes, premium chocolates and curated gift bundles.

With the fresh capital, Udora expects 100% growth across its markets this year.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com