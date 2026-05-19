Haima – The second edition of the Al Wusta Investment Opportunities Forum opened on Monday under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed Al Kathiri, Governor of Al Wusta, with the signing of investment agreements exceeding RO29.6mn.

Organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning in cooperation with the Office of the Governor of Al Wusta, the forum aimed to promote the governorate as a competitive investment destination by presenting projects across priority sectors.

Among the agreements was a RO5mn industrial project in Al Jazir on a 10,000sqm site in partnership with Al Daham Real Estate. An agricultural project in Mahout, valued at more than RO7.6mn, will be developed on 208 acres.

A RO15mn agreement was also signed for infrastructure development in cooperation with Nama Electricity Distribution Company on a site exceeding 12,500sqm. In addition, a commercial project worth more than RO2mn will be established in Haima on a 10,000sqm area.

Officials said the agreements reflect rising investor confidence in Al Wusta’s economic potential and highlight the role of public-private partnerships in advancing sustainable development and strengthening competitiveness.

The forum featured panel discussions on financing, investment incentives and institutional support. The session titled ‘Financing, Empowerment and Investment Support’ reviewed available funding tools and mechanisms to attract investors. Another session, ‘Al Wusta – Promising Economic Prospects’, outlined development plans and sectoral opportunities.

Government officials, private sector representatives, financial institutions and investors attended the event, during which several usufruct agreements covering industrial, agricultural, infrastructure and commercial projects were signed.

The initiatives align with national efforts to diversify the economy and promote balanced regional development.