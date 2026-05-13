MUSCAT: Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah) has announced a new package of industrial investment opportunities aimed at strengthening Oman’s manufacturing base, reducing import dependency and enhancing local supply chain resilience as part of wider economic diversification and industrial localisation efforts.

The initiative, launched under the broader national drive spearheaded by Oman Investment Authority, focuses on attracting local and international investors into specialised manufacturing segments linked to environmental services, healthcare and infrastructure development.

be’ah said the opportunities align with the country’s push to establish a robust industrial ecosystem while increasing In-Country Value (ICV) and supporting sustainable economic growth.

Among the key opportunities announced is the establishment of a manufacturing facility for geosynthetic materials in Oman. These engineered polymer-based materials are widely used in landfill engineering, environmental protection, transportation infrastructure, mining, water management and oil and gas projects.

According to the investment brief, Oman currently imports a significant portion of its geosynthetic material requirements from overseas suppliers, exposing projects to supply chain disruptions, pricing volatility and longer procurement timelines. The proposed local manufacturing facility is expected to reduce reliance on imports while improving project delivery reliability and supporting major public and private infrastructure programmes.

The planned facility will manufacture products including geotextiles, HDPE geomembranes, geonets and geogrids in compliance with international standards. These products are essential for landfill liner systems, road and railway construction, coastal protection and environmental containment applications.

be’ah noted that the project offers strong investment fundamentals due to rising domestic demand from infrastructure and environmental projects, limited local manufacturing capability and growing export potential to GCC, Indian and East African markets.

In a parallel opportunity, be’ah is also seeking investors to establish a specialised facility for manufacturing healthcare waste disposal containers within Oman. The project targets the production of disposable healthcare waste (HCW) bins of varying capacities used for the safe handling and segregation of hazardous medical waste, including sharps, infectious materials and pharmaceutical waste.

The company stated that the healthcare waste management segment is witnessing growing demand amidst the expansion of healthcare services and stricter safety regulations. The proposed plant will manufacture sharp containers as well as 60-litre, 80-litre and 120-litre bins in accordance with international standards such as WHO guidelines, UN3291 and ISO 23907.

The project is expected to support Oman’s healthcare and environmental objectives by strengthening domestic production capabilities, improving supply security and reducing dependence on imported products. be’ah added that the initiative also aligns with the objectives of Rawabt and Oman’s ICV framework.

The announcement reflects increasing momentum behind Oman’s industrial localisation agenda as the country accelerates efforts to develop strategic manufacturing capabilities linked to sustainability, environmental management and infrastructure development.

be’ah has invited qualified investors and companies to submit expressions of interest for the projects, describing Oman as a stable and attractive investment destination supported by growing industrial demand and long-term development plans.

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