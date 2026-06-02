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Oman India Fertiliser Company (OMIFCO), a joint venture between Oman and India focused on the production of ammonia and urea, is planning to offer a 25% stake in an initial public offering in Muscat, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The IPO could be the first public listing of the year in Oman, and one of the first in the region since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.
* Oman's state energy firm OQ owns a 50% stake, while Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative and Krishak Bharati Cooperative own 25% each.
* All shares on offer by the three selling shareholders are existing ordinary shares. A listing in Muscat is expected next month.
* The Middle East is a leading hub for the production of fertilizers, whose global prices have jumped following the near-total closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the war.
* The company has not been impacted by the war, CEO Ahmed Said Al Marhoubi said, noting its operations sit outside the Strait.
* OMIFCO operates two ammonia and two urea plants in Oman with a capacity of around 1.15 million tons per annum (mtpa) and 1.65 mtpa, respectively.
* It expects revenue to rise 40% in the second quarter, Al Marhoubi said, citing higher global prices.
* OMIFCO might consider an expansion to double capacity for both fertilisers, although no final investment decision has been made.
* The company posted revenue of $207.4 million in the first quarter and expects to distribute total dividends of around $185 million for the 2026 financial year.
* Bank Muscat and Societe Generale are joint global coordinators for the offering.
(Reporting by Federico Maccioni; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Thomas Derpinghaus and Tomasz Janowski)