Arab Finance: Alexandria Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries (Alex Pharma) recorded net profits amounting to EGP 469.280 million in the period from July 2025 to April 2026, an annual leap of 33.3% from EGP 352.117 million, according to a bourse statement.

Revenues jumped to EGP 2.820 billion in the first 10 months of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026 from EGP 2.440 billion a year earlier.

The company’s board approved the estimated budget for FY 2026/2027, targeting a net profit of EGP 690 million, compared to EGP 660 million approved for FY 2025/26.

Alex Pharma plans to achieve revenues of EGP 3.705 billion, compared to approximately EGP 3.670 billion targeted in the period from July 2024 to June 2025.