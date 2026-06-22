Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Sunday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index up 0.11% to 52,679.45 points.

The Shariah index climbed by 0.30% to 5,860.52 points, while the EGX35-LV rose by 0.76% to 6,136.9 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the trading higher by 1.39% at 15,759.79 points and by 1.11% at 21,591.9 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover totaled EGP 9.603 billion through the exchange of 2.435 billion shares over 212,670 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 3.761 trillion.

Individuals controlled 77.89% of trading transactions, while institutions represented 22.1%.

Egyptians dominated the trading with 92.54%, whereas Arab and foreign investors equaled 4.79% and 2.67%, respectively.

Arab and Egyptian traders were net sellers with EGP 123.229 million and EGP 49.038 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the foreign investors were buyers with EGP 172.267 million.