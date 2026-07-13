Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi conducted a field visit to monitor the implementation of a strategic project to develop and support gas transportation infrastructure in Jordan, according to a statement.

The project, implemented by Egyptian petroleum companies, covers the construction of the Al Khanasri gas compressor station in northern Jordan for Fajr Company. The station is being built by a consortium comprising Petrojet and Enppi.

It will reinforce the strategic role of the Arab Gas Pipeline as a key regional energy corridor, enhancing energy security for both countries while increasing the flexibility and reliability of gas supply systems.

During his tour, Badawi was briefed by the heads of the executing companies on the project's progress, which had surpassed 96% completion.

He praised the teams from Fajar, Petrojet, and Enppi for their efforts, commending the high quality of execution, adherence to the highest safety standards, and commitment to the project's implementation schedule.

In a recent meeting with Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Ali Al Kharabsheh, Badawi explored expanding the role of Egyptian petroleum companies in Jordan's energy, infrastructure, and technical services projects.

They further discussed involving additional Egyptian firms in upcoming projects, including EPROM in operations and maintenance, as well as Town Gas and Modern Gas in natural gas distribution, alongside other specialized petroleum sector companies.