SHARJAH - BEEAH, the region’s sustainability and innovation pioneer, and Etihad Water and Electricity, through its development and investment arm, have signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to jointly operate and expand sewage treatment projects in Sharjah.

As part of the agreement, both parties will manage operations of existing treatment facilities with the goal of multiplying processing capacity and developing all associated network infrastructure required to support seamless expansion.

The collaborative framework is underpinned by the formation of two dedicated entities: a project company responsible for the development and delivery of the expansion projects, jointly owned by BEEAH and EtihadWE’s development and investment arm with equal 50 percent stakes; and an operations and maintenance company responsible for long-term asset management and service continuity, in which EtihadWE’s arm will hold a 60 percent interest and BEEAH 40 percent.

Fahad Shehail, CEO – Environment at BEEAH, said, “Wastewater is becoming an increasingly important part of how cities manage resources efficiently. Our agreement with EtihadWE’s development arm reflects a more integrated approach to developing water infrastructure in the UAE, where waste management and water circularity can no longer operate as systems disparate from our primary supply networks. BEEAH looks forward to leading resilient, world-class wastewater treatment facilities that will continue to reliably serve Sharjah for generations to come.”

Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity, and Chairman of its development and investment arm, stated, “This partnership marks an important step in our mission to advance essential infrastructure across the Northern Emirates, as demand for utility services rises and national priorities steer commitments toward sustainable development.

"By working with BEEAH, we are strengthening a strategic project in Sharjah that will enhance utility readiness, support sustainable growth, and contribute to the targets of the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036.”

The JDA aligns with the UAE’s accelerated efforts to increase treated wastewater reuse to 95 percent by 2036. As the nation transitions away from reliance on desalinated water and finite groundwater resources, key circularity projects are focusing on recycling treated wastewater for non-potable uses such as landscaping, irrigation, and cooling, moving beyond safe discharge commitments toward higher-value reuse applications and improved water efficiency.

The agreement leverages the specialised capabilities of both partners. BEEAH’s Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant at its integrated Waste Management Complex in Sharjah processes up to 350 cubic metres of industrial wastewater per day using a combination of physical, chemical, and biological treatment processes, producing water certified for safe landscape irrigation and discharge.

Etihad Water and Electricity’s development and investment arm brings its expertise in delivering major water infrastructure projects across the Northern Emirates, including its recent AED1.046 billion engineering, procurement, and construction agreement to develop the Fujairah 1 desalination plant.

By integrating sophisticated treatment technologies with an expanded network, the project will support Sharjah’s growing population while reinforcing its position as a hub for circular infrastructure investment.