Qatar’s Public Works Authority, Ashghal, is expected to award the contract for the Karwa and Asian City Foul Trunk Sewer Network Project in the third quarter of 2026, a source told Zawya Projects.

The design-and-build tender was issued on 22 February 2026, with bids scheduled to close on 28 June 2026.

The project’s design consultant is Parsons. The scope of work includes the construction of a foul trunk sewer network serving Karwa City, Asian City and surrounding areas.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in September 2026, with completion targeted for the second quarter of 2028,” the source told Zawya Projects.

Earlier this month, Ashgal had announced that Qatar's sewage network expanded by 207 percent over a 12-year period from 2013 to 2025.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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