AMMAN - Jordan is stepping up efforts to address one of the world's most severe water shortages through a major overhaul of its water sector, as a World Bank report warned that climate change, population growth and ageing infrastructure are driving the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) deeper into a water crisis.

The report said Jordan, one of the world's most water-scarce countries, has just 84 cubic metres of renewable water available per person each year, well below the international threshold of 500 cubic metres that defines absolute water scarcity.

To tackle the challenge, Jordan has launched the Water Sector Efficiency Project, backed by the World Bank, the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the Global Concessional Financing Facility (GCFF).

The initiative aims to reduce water losses, modernise infrastructure and improve water services for an estimated 1.6 million people, the World Bank said in its website.

The World Bank said that the project is expected to save around 10 million cubic metres of water by repairing leaking distribution networks, replacing ageing pipelines and improving monitoring systems that detect water losses.

Jordan's water shortages have become increasingly acute as demand continues to outstrip supply. In Amman, many households receive running water for only 12 to 24 hours each week, while some communities in northern Jordan receive water only once every two or three weeks under strict rationing schedules.

Climate change is expected to place further pressure on the country's limited water resources, with available supplies projected to decline by as much as 30 per cent by 2040.

In addition to repairing water networks, the project will modernise pumping stations by introducing solar power to reduce energy costs and improve operational efficiency. The upgraded system is also being designed to accommodate future supplies from the planned Aqaba-Amman desalination project, helping to prevent costly losses of desalinated water once the facility becomes operational.

The project also includes improvements to reservoirs and water storage facilities that support the reuse of treated wastewater, allowing more of Jordan's scarce freshwater resources to be reserved for drinking and municipal use.

National Water Carrier

The government signed in April the final technical and legal agreement for the Aqaba–Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project (the National Water Carrier).

The final agreement follows 16 months of intensive government negotiations with relevant stakeholders aimed at optimizing financing terms, securing the best possible pricing, and refining the project's engineering and technical specifications.

The National Water Carrier is a world-first strategic initiative that integrates several pillars: the desalination of 300 million cubic metres (mcm) of seawater annually, pumping systems capable of lifting water to elevations of 1,100 metres above sea level via a 450-kilometre pipeline network, and a heavy reliance on eco-friendly, cutting-edge renewable energy technologies.

Set to provide approximately 40 per cent of the Kingdom's drinking water needs, the project is expected to begin operations in 2030, serving as a vital cornerstone for national water security.

The 300 mcm annual output is nearly equal to the total capacity of all dams in the Kingdom and triple the production of the Disi project.

It will increase the Kingdom’s water supply by 40 per cent, effectively doubling the annual per capita share from 60 to 110 cubic metres.

The project, according to officials, will increase the frequency of water supply from one day to three days per week across all governorates.

Broader MENA drive

Jordan's efforts come amid a broader regional drive to strengthen water security across the Middle East and North Africa.

According to the World Bank, the region is the most water-scarce in the world, with average annual water availability of just 480 cubic metres per person, less than one-tenth of the global average of 5,500 cubic metres.

The World Bank warned that rapid population growth and rising temperatures could significantly worsen the situation. MENA's population is expected to increase from more than 500 million people today to over 700 million by 2050, while water scarcity could reduce economic output by between 6 and 14 per cent in some countries by the middle of the century.

Water losses from ageing infrastructure remain a major challenge across the region, with some distribution systems losing up to half of their water before it reaches consumers.

In response, governments are investing in technologies such as smart water metering, desalination, improved irrigation systems and data-driven water management, while strengthening governance and modernising ageing infrastructure, the World Bank said.

The World Bank said that its regional water portfolio totals $2.57 billion, supporting projects that improve irrigation, expand access to safe drinking water, reduce water losses, protect fragile ecosystems and improve wastewater treatment.

While the report noted that significant challenges remain, it says investments in efficiency, climate resilience and modern infrastructure are laying the foundations for a more secure water future across the region, with Jordan among the countries leading efforts to make every drop count.

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