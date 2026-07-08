Egypt has significantly expanded its wastewater treatment infrastructure over the past decade, increasing the number of treatment plants from 385 before 2014 to around 621 in June 2026, according to the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities.

The expansion included the construction of 236 new wastewater treatment plants, including 47 tertiary treatment facilities, raising the country’s total wastewater treatment capacity to approximately 19 million cubic metres per day.

The ministry said the expansion forms part of the government’s strategy to increase the reuse of water resources, improve sanitation services and strengthen water security through major investments in wastewater treatment infrastructure.

Among the flagship projects is the Abu Rawash Wastewater Treatment Plant, the second-largest wastewater treatment facility in Egypt after the El-Gabal El-Asfar Wastewater Treatment Plant. Located in Giza, the facility serves around 9 million residents and plays a central role in treating wastewater generated across the governorate.

The ministry also highlighted the Zagazig Wastewater Treatment Plant as another key project supporting the country’s water resource management strategy. Located in Zagazig, the plant has a design capacity of 160,000 cubic metres per day and forms part of broader efforts to expand wastewater treatment capacity and increase the availability of treated water for reuse.

The ministry said continued investment in wastewater treatment projects is aimed at improving environmental sustainability, supporting agricultural and industrial water needs, and maximising the efficient use of Egypt’s limited water resources.

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