Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy (MEWRE) has signed a contract worth 74.703 million Kuwaiti dinars ($244 million) for the construction, completion, maintenance and development of the existing Shuwaikh Water Distribution Complex and associated facilities.

The contract was awarded following approval by the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) and completion of all legal and technical procedures, local Arabic language newspaper Alanba reported on Monday.

The report said the ministry awarded the contract to the lowest compliant bid that met the project's technical and commercial requirements without disclosing the company’s name.

The project will expand the complex's capabilities by increasing fresh water storage capacity by 66 million gallons per day (MGD). It will also increase fresh water pumping capacity to 54.5 MGD and raise brackish water pumping capacity to 23.5 MGD.

The Shuwaikh complex is one of Kuwait's main water distribution hubs and plays a key role in supplying potable water across the country.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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