Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. (AWPT) has won two contracts worth 202.1 million Saudi riyals ($54.68 million) to clean stormwater and surface water networks for Jeddah Municipality.



The first contract, valued at SAR 108.5 million, is related to the cleaning of stormwater and surface water networks in the sub-municipalities (South – Al-Malisa), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



In a separate filing, AWPT said the second contract is for the cleaning of stormwater and surface water networks in the Airport sub-municipality, valued at SAR 93.6 million.



Both contracts have a duration of 60 months.



The contracts will have a positive financial impact on the company's second quarter 2026 results, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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