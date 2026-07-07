Samsung E&A, one of the world’s leading engineering, procurement, construction and project management (EPC&PM) companies, has secured a water treatment project valued at 380 billion won ($790 million) in the Middle East, further strengthening its presence in the region’s water infrastructure sector.

The contract includes $247 million awarded to Samsung E&A’s headquarters and around $543 million allocated to its overseas subsidiary.

In addition to the EPC scope, the company has also secured an operations and maintenance (O&M) contract, supporting the long-term operation of the facility

The project involves the development of a new water treatment facility designed to enhance regional water infrastructure and provide reliable water supply to meet growing industrial and municipal demand.

The integrated EPC and O&M scope will enable Samsung E&A to deliver the project while ensuring efficient long-term plant performance.

The Korean buider jumped more than 12% in trading soon after the announcement. The latest award reinforces Samsung E&A’s strong position in the Middle East, where the company continues to expand its portfolio across water, energy, petrochemical, and industrial infrastructure projects.

TradeArabia had in April last year reported that the Korean EPC major had snapped up $6 billion worth of orders from Saudi oil giant Aramco for its Fadhili Gas Increment Programme.

The programme's objective was to expand the capacity of the existing Fadhili Gas Plant located 350km northeast of Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Under this, Samsung E&A is executing package 1 Gas Treatment Unit work as well as package 4 Utilities and Offsites. Once the project is completed, the daily gas throughput will increase from the existing 2.5 billion cu ft to 3.8 billion cu ft.

For this project, the Korean group will be independently carrying out the entire EPC work.

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